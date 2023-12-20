Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Downgraded by Stifel Canada to “Hold”

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

GIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.77.

GIL opened at $34.50 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $869.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 120.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 16.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

