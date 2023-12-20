Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Canada

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins set a C$48.00 price objective on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.83.

TSE GIL opened at C$46.03 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$35.76 and a 1-year high of C$51.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 4.0804598 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chuckie J. Ward sold 5,845 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.96, for a total transaction of C$262,791.20. In other news, Director Chuckie J. Ward sold 5,845 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.96, for a total transaction of C$262,791.20. Also, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 37,255 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total value of C$1,250,601.92. Insiders have sold a total of 75,750 shares of company stock worth $2,600,086 over the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

