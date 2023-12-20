GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Mark Porter Sells 625 Shares

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Mark Porter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $39,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Porter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Mark Porter sold 746 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $47,744.00.

GitLab Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $67.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

