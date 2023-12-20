Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $858,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 89.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 228,592 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.