GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Major Shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp Sells 132,697 Shares of Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,761.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32.

GrafTech International Price Performance

GrafTech International stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $568.83 million, a P/E ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.96 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 855.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

