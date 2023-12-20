GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Major Shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp Sells 387,068 Shares of Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,981,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,158,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, December 15th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,697 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,761.59.

Shares of EAF opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). GrafTech International had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in GrafTech International by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in GrafTech International by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 353,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 94,477 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in GrafTech International by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 29,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

