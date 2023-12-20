Great Waters Wealth Management Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Great Waters Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,930 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $524.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $484.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.08. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

