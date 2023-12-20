Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.83.

GHL opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $282.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.69 million for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a negative return on equity of 49.21%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -24.84%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 69.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

