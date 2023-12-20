Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 918,600 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the November 15th total of 969,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 437.4 days.

Greentown China Price Performance

GTWCF opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Greentown China has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58.

Get Greentown China alerts:

About Greentown China

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Greentown China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and related business in China. It operates through Property Development, Hotel Operations, Property Investment, Project Management, and Other segments. The company develops and sells residential properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Greentown China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greentown China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.