Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 918,600 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the November 15th total of 969,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 437.4 days.
Greentown China Price Performance
GTWCF opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Greentown China has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58.
About Greentown China
