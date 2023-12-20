Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) PT Raised to $274.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $227.00 to $274.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $298.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.79 and its 200-day moving average is $256.15. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $314.48.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $371.57 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 39.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 259.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter worth $1,700,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 420.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after buying an additional 26,972 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter worth $1,478,000. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

