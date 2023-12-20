Guggenheim Upgrades Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to “Buy”

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.88% from the stock’s current price.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. China Renaissance raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.81.

SNAP opened at $17.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. Equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $113,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 482,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $113,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 482,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $122,071.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,333,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,351,818.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,446,161 shares of company stock worth $14,286,892.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $3,216,000. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

