Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 5,239 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $543,755.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,795 shares in the company, valued at $25,926,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $105.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.80 and a beta of 1.16. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.28 and a 52-week high of $105.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,045,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,092,000 after purchasing an additional 38,954 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6,461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 628.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 313,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,184,000 after purchasing an additional 270,169 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

