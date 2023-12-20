Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $105.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average of $86.04. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $59.28 and a 1 year high of $105.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.80 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $543,755.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,926,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,678.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $543,755.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,926,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,882. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 2,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,821,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,569,000 after buying an additional 1,736,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,831,000 after buying an additional 1,079,268 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,802,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,080,000 after buying an additional 882,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $47,584,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

