Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,841 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PG&E by 725.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in PG&E by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.68.

NYSE:PCG opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

