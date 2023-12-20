Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its position in Seagen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Seagen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 3.3% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGEN. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,601 shares of company stock worth $4,176,656 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Performance

SGEN stock opened at $228.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.29 and its 200 day moving average is $205.78. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.77 and a 1-year high of $228.96.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

