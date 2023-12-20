Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,599,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,532,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.25.

Gartner Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $450.48 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $469.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $400.34 and a 200-day moving average of $366.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.