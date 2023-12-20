Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after buying an additional 4,409,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,474,000 after buying an additional 121,393 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Newmont by 12.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,968,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,836,000 after buying an additional 2,042,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,520,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,746,000 after buying an additional 792,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,866 shares of company stock worth $1,457,085. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of -40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

