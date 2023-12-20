Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,122 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total transaction of $304,087.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.05, for a total value of $1,225,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,675.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total value of $304,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.65.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $248.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $312.34.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.89%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

