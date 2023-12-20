Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,421 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVB. BOKF NA bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVB opened at $189.60 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $198.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.19.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

