Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,217 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.77.

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $101.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $108.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

