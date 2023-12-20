Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 6,662 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,095,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524,271 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864,485 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 214.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

