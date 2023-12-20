Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 2.3 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $123.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $124.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.14 and a 200 day moving average of $99.02.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

