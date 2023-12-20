Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock opened at $224.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.24.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $5,080,671.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,443.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,907 shares of company stock valued at $31,709,816 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.35.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

