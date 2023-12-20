Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys 756 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.5% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on Visa
Visa Price Performance
NYSE:V opened at $260.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.25. The stock has a market cap of $477.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $263.25.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.