Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $13.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.05% from the company’s previous close.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

HAYW stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. Hayward has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Hayward had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $220.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hayward will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $133,107.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at $213,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hayward by 56.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Hayward by 44.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hayward by 918.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

