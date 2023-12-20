HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,294 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 109.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 279,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,879,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:BBIN opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average is $53.89. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

