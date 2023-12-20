HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,422 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 94.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.
Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day moving average is $75.53.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
