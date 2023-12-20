HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 468 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $55.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

