HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $767,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $14,828,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $253,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

BATS:CALF opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

