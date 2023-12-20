HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,401 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 140.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE MS opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.23 and its 200-day moving average is $83.33. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Societe Generale cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.76.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

