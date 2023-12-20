HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,409 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XSVM. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 445.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of XSVM opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $711.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $54.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.98.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

