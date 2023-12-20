HBW Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.55% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAPR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,551,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,397,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.20.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.