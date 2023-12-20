HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $484.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $310.00 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $444.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

