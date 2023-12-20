HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JIRE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 622.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $59.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.15.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.