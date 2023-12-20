HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $492,000 Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,898,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.45. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $100.74.

