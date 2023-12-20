HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,177 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 111,684 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,379,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 81,910 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 757,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 82,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

