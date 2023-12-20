HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $805,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $232.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.60. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $233.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

