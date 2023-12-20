HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.57% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 718.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 415.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter.

FTXO stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

