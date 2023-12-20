HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.17 Million in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 20,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

BATS ITB opened at $101.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.62. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.