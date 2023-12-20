HBW Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,833 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP stock opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

