HBW Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,174 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.38.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $241.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.37.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

