HBW Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:D opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

