HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,770 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 99.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,790,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,404,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,889,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,846,000 after buying an additional 899,859 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,120,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,892,000 after buying an additional 243,660 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,898,000 after buying an additional 214,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,369,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,055,000 after buying an additional 133,057 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI stock opened at $116.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.33. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2917 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.