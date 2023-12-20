HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,338 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,152,211,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,584,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,169,778,000 after buying an additional 2,856,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,570,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,919,870,000 after buying an additional 858,922 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,431,517,000 after buying an additional 7,878,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,034,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,489,314,000 after buying an additional 225,065 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BMY opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

