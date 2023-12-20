HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 221 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $2,332,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $83.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

