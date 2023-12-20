HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 477 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11,040.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 738,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,624,000 after acquiring an additional 684,660 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,027,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,098,000 after acquiring an additional 585,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 960,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,728,000 after acquiring an additional 215,839 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYMI opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $58.57 and a 1 year high of $66.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.11.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8644 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

