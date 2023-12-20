HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,806 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015,875 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,663,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

