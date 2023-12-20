HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 79,721 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 86.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,721 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

