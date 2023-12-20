HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 93 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,326,000 after buying an additional 10,109,418 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,301,000 after buying an additional 1,899,794 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,122,000 after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,315,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,974,000 after buying an additional 356,057 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH opened at $173.92 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $175.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.31.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.