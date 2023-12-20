HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 58.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,177,000 after acquiring an additional 476,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 574,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,617,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,112,000 after acquiring an additional 105,730 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2,392.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,896,000 after acquiring an additional 231,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $313.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.48. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $246.04 and a 12 month high of $364.08.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

